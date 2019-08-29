{{featured_button_text}}
Take a Guess

This unusual looking device is still used today — in fact, one can even be found in Farmington! If you think you know what it is, give us a call at 573-756-8927 or email Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's Farmington Press.

Last week's Take a Guess was a butter curler. Coming up with the right answer were Hunter James and Michelle Adams-Menley. Congratulations you two! Now go curl some butter!

