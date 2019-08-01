{{featured_button_text}}
Take a Guess
Mark Marberry, Farmington Press

This week's Take a Guess is a Scottish bowl that's more than a bowl. Can you guess what it was used for? If so, give us a call at 573-756-8927 or email Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's Farmington Press.

Now, to the weird looking medical instrument in last week's Take a Guess. It's an artificial leech invented in 1840 that was used frequently in eye and ear surgery. The rotating blades would cut a wound in the patient’s skin, while the cylinder would be used to produce a vacuum that sucked up the blood.

Three people got the right answer on this one — Kathy Crouch, Nancy Bullis and Jon Thorne. Congrats, folks!

