Mark Marberry

This unusually shaped vintage glassware was found in U.S. homes 75-100 years ago. It had a specific use, but do you know what it was? If you think you know the answer, take a guess! Send an email with your answer to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or leave your answer on the Farmington Press Facebook page. Everyone who guesses the right answer will have their name appear in next week's issue. Last week's Take a Guess was a toothpick dispenser. Those coming up with the right answer were Shanna Kniffin Glore, Donna Earhart, Nancy Bullis and Susan Smith Kline. There were lots of other good answers, but to tell you the tooth — we were very picky this week.

