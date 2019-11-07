{{featured_button_text}}
Take a Guess

This is an object found in many homes anywhere from in the 1800s to mid-1900s. It had several purposes — one admittedly less painful than the other. If you know what it is, give us a call at 573-756-8927 or email Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com and give us your guess.

The names of those who provide the correct answer will appear in next week's Farmington Press.

Last week's answer was uranium glass — also known as depression glass or Vaseline glass. All three answers were accepted. Those who came up with the correct answer were John Doe, Bettye Warner, Renee Cook, Lyn Barenbrugge, Glenn McIntire, Pamela Murphy, Alice Louise Johnson, John Abney, Peter Gross, Larry Ross, Margaret Snyder, Kristi Barker, Vickie Golden, Teri LeAnn and Nancy Bullis. Good job, y'all!

