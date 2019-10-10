{{featured_button_text}}
Take a Guess

This odd looking electronic device could be found in many homes in the 1970s. If you think you know what it is, give us a call at 573-756-8927 or email Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com and let us know. The names of those who guess the right answer will appear in next week's Farmington Press.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

The answer to last week's "Take a Guess" was a Princess Telephone that featured a lighted dial, making it ideal to sit on a bedside table for late night conversations. Those guessing the correct answer were Nancy Bullis, Kathy Crouch, Sandra Fritschle, Lori Deer, Larry Ross, Janet Martin, Bettye Warner-Gant and Laura Raymer.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments