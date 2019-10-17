This little camera was a long-running popular series of simple and inexpensive cameras made by Eastman Kodak. Introduced in 1900, it introduced the snapshot to the masses. If you know the name of this camera, give us a call at 573-756-8927 or email Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com and let us know. The names of those who guess the right answer will appear in next week's Farmington Press.
You have free articles remaining.
The answer to last week's "Take a Guess" is a wired cable remote. To change the channel, you used a wired cable remote that was connected to the cable set-top box. You simply selected a position on the wheel and then pressed the button corresponding to the channel you wanted. Coming up with the right answer were Scott Cheatham, Laura Long Helbig, Bettye Warner, Angela Rickard and Mayada Powell. Congrats ladies and gentleman!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.