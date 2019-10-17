{{featured_button_text}}
Take a Guess
Kevin R. Jenkins, Farmington Press

This little camera was a long-running popular series of simple and inexpensive cameras made by Eastman Kodak. Introduced in 1900, it introduced the snapshot to the masses. If you know the name of this camera, give us a call at 573-756-8927 or email Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com and let us know. The names of those who guess the right answer will appear in next week's Farmington Press.

The answer to last week's "Take a Guess" is a wired cable remote. To change the channel, you used a wired cable remote that was connected to the cable set-top box. You simply selected a position on the wheel and then pressed the button corresponding to the channel you wanted. Coming up with the right answer were Scott Cheatham, Laura Long Helbig, Bettye Warner, Angela Rickard and Mayada Powell. Congrats ladies and gentleman!

