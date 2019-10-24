{{featured_button_text}}
Take a Guess

This object doesn't look very interesting or exciting, but there was a time when many American homes had at least one of these — or at least something that looked similar to it and served the same purpose — in their homes. If you know what it is, give us a call at 573-756-8927 or email Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com and let us know. The names of those who guess the right answer will appear in next week's Farmington Press.

The answer to last week's "Take a Guess" is a Brownie Hawkeye camera, a popular series of simple and inexpensive cameras made by Eastman Kodak introduced in 1900. Because of its simple controls and initial price of a dollar — equivalent to $30 in 2018 — along with the low price of Kodak roll film and processing, the Brownie camera surpassed its marketing goal. Those who came up with the right answer were Carol Crites, Bettye Warner-Gant, Nancy Bullis, Paulette Nichols, Richard Stephens, Alice Louise Johnson and Larry Ross

