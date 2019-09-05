{{featured_button_text}}
Take a Guess
Kevin R. Jenkins, Farmington Press

This long-handled axe is on display at the Abraham Lincoln Library and Museum in Springfield, Illinois. It has a significant historical connection to Abraham Lincoln, but was never actually owned or used by him. If you think you know what the axe's connection to the 16th American president is, give us a call at 573-756-8927 or email Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's Farmington Press.

Last week's Take a Guess is a musical instrument called a wheelharp. Local musician Jon Jones built one and sometimes plays it at events around the area. Coming up with the right answer were Laura Raymer, Elsie Shelley, Pamela Dalton and Nancy Bullis. Great job, ladies!

