Take a Guess

This week's Take a Guess is an odd yet practical invention that can be used by its male owner at work, at home or anywhere...but for what?

If you can guess what it's used for, give us a call at 573-756-8927 or email Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's Farmington Press.

Last week's Take a Guess is called a Quaisch. It's a Scottish bowl that was the original Loving Cup. It was designed to share scotch whisky and was often used to seal a contract, toast a peace between clans or celebrate a wedding. Coming up with the right answer were Nancy Bullis and Jon Thorne. Great job!

