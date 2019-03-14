Try 3 months for $3
Take a Guess

Here's another piece of well-used equipment that should be familiar with a lot of our readers. If you know the answer, give us a call at 573-756-8927, drop by our office at 227 E. Columbia St. or post the answer on our Facebook page. We received several correct guesses on last week's object. It was an indoor weatherman. Ted Hansen and stalwarts Nancy Bullis and Jim Dugal both got it right, as did Sarah Hazlett and Tennille Gibson on our Facebook page.

