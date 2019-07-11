{{featured_button_text}}
Mark Marberry, Farmington Press

This week's Take a Guess is obviously some kind of eating utensil, but it's for preparing a dish that is not likely a favorite of most of our readers. Do you know what it is?

If so, give us a call at 573-756-8927 or email Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's Farmington Press.

Last week's Take a Guess was a solid gold coffeemaker. Guessing the right answer were Mark Easter and Nancy Bullis. Congratulations to you both!

