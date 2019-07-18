{{featured_button_text}}
Take a Guess
Mark Marberry, Farmington Press

Although we ran out of room for our Take a Guess photo in this week's Farmington Press, we felt it only fair that we provide our readers with the answer for last week's elongated spoon. It is used for removing bone marrow, so it will be nice and hot when you eat it. Yum! Yum! Guessing correctly was Susan Smith Kline of Ironton.

