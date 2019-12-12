{{featured_button_text}}
We assure our readers that this week's Take a Guess is not some diabolical tool found in a mad scientist's laboratory. Instead, it is an antique aid for the collection of a specific item.

Have any idea what that is? If you think you do, give us a call at the Farmington Press office (573-756-8927) or send an email with your guess to Editor Kevin Jenkins (kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com). If you're right, your name will appear in next week's Farmington Press.

The answer to last week's Take a Guess was a meat press. Coming up with the correct answer were Bettye Warner, Brandon Houser Nancy Bullis and Melody Carr. Sustained applause to all our good guessers!

