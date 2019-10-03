{{featured_button_text}}
Take a Guess

This week's "Take a Guess" is obviously a telephone, but it's not just any phone! Introduced in 1959, this telephone had a specific brand name and a new feature that made it ideal for sitting on one's bedside table.

If you think you can identify the brand name of the phone AND the new feature it introduced to the public, give us a call at 573-756-8927 or email Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com. The names of those who guess the right answer will appear in next week's Farmington Press.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Last week's Take a Guess is a musical instrument called a rain stick and it makes a sound like falling rain. Coming up with the right answer were Nancy Bullis, Betty Bynum, Richard Stephens, Larry Ross and Susan Smith Kline. Accolades to all!

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments