This product comes from Japan but is also sold in the United States. What is it and why would somebody want one?

If you think you know the answer, give us a call at 573-756-8927 or email Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com.

The answer for last week's Take a Guess was a tooth chisel. The tooth chisel is used on rock, not teeth. Its aggressive shape helps quickly rough a stone to shape. Coming up with the right answer was Larry Ross, Alan Peterson and the man who seemingly knows everything about things that aren't even remotely important, Jim Dugal.

