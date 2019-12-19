{{featured_button_text}}
This week's "Take a Guess" is an unusual looking item with a singular purpose in the home. Do you know what it is? If you think you do, give us a call at the Farmington Press office (573-756-8927) or send an email with your guess to Editor Kevin Jenkins (kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com).

If you're right, your name will appear in next week's Farmington Press. Last week's creepy looking "Take a Guess" was an apple picker. Coming up with the correct answer were Larry Ross, Brandon Houser, Vicky Britton Wilcox Collins, Bettye Warner-Gant and Teri LeAnn. All of you got right to the core of the answer. Congratulations!

