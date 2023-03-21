This week's Take a Guess is an unusual car on the road from 1914 into the 1930s. We need two answers this week — 1) what was the car's official name and 2) what made it so different than any other car ever made? If you think you know the answer, send an email with your guess to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's issue!