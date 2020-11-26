This week's Take a Guess is something very out of the ordinary but has a specific purpose. Do you know what it is? If so, send an email with your answer to Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com or post your response on the Farmington Press Facebook page. If you're right, name will appear in next week's issue!
Last week's Take a Guess was a foldaway condiment buffet serving tray. We accepted any answer that came close to the correct description of the item. Coming up with the right answer were Susan Smith Kline, Mark Easter, Judy Kopfman and Sam Peters. Great job, folks!
