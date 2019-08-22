{{featured_button_text}}
Take a Guess

This week's Take a Guess is a tool that many of you may be familiar with. If you think you know the answer, give us a call at 573-756-8927 or email Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's Farmington Press.

Last week's Take a Guess was a clear sandwich bag with large spots that look like mold. It's used by crafty people who don't want another family member or co-worker eating their lunch. Sheryl Hickey, Nancy Bullis and Brandy Gorcyca came up with the right answer. Great job!

Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-756-8927 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments