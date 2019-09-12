{{featured_button_text}}
Take a Guess
Kevin R. Jenkins, Farmington Press

Before there were View-Masters and those little round disks that allowed children and adults to view 3D photos of distant countries, scenic beauty and hundreds of other subjects, there was this little device pictured above.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Can you guess what it was called? If you think you know, give us a call at 573-756-8927 or email Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's Farmington Press.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments