Take a Guess

This week's "Take a Guess" is a kitchen tool from days gone by that was used for the preparation of a popular American dish most often enjoyed while eating out at a fast food restaurant rather than at home. Think you know what it is? Give us a call at 573-756-8927 or email Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com and tell us us your guess.

The names of those who provide the correct answer will appear in next week's Farmington Press.

Last week's "Take a Guess" answer was a razor strap or strope. Those who got the right answer included Jim Dugal, Bigg Dogg, Nancy Bullis, Eugene Rich, Vicky Collins, Jim Michalke, Ken Klueber, Bettye Warner, Lori Deer, Dan Burle, Melody Carr, Alice Johnson, Linda Harper Pope, John Lefty Key, Joe Snyder and Charles Limbaugh. Good job everybody!

