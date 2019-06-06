{{featured_button_text}}
Take a Guess

This unusual looking object comes from early in the last century. It had a specific purpose and place where it was used. Any idea? If you think you know the answer, give us a call at 573-756-8927 or email Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com.

Now, let's move to last week's Take a Guess that came from Japan, but is also sold in the United States. According to the accompanying description, it is called The Friend Zone Tent and is billed as "the perfect outdoor accommodation for a couple who might not have reached that intimate stage yet."

Alan Peterson and Larry Ross pretty well hit the nail on the head. Congratulations! Nancy Bullis and Jim Dugal got so close to the correct answer that we're going to call them winners this week as well.

