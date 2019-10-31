{{featured_button_text}}
Take a Guess
Kevin R. Jenkins, Farmington Press

This piece of tableware, with its unusual green hue, was popular back in the 20s and 30s, but became less so from the 40s on because the special "ingredient" that provided its color was no longer publicly available.

If you know what it is, give us a call at 573-756-8927 or email Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com and let us know. 

The names of those who guess the right answer will appear in next week's Farmington Press. The answer to last week's "Take a Guess" is a 45 RPM record spindle adapter. The only one who came up with the right answer was Kevan Phillips. Congratulations!

