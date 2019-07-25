{{featured_button_text}}
Take a Guess

This week's Take a Guess is a medical instrument from the 1800s.

Do you have any idea what it is? If so, give us a call at 573-756-8927 or email Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's Farmington Press.

The Take a Guess appearing in the July 11 issue was a marrow spoon with rounded indentations at each end. It makes for the perfect tool to scoop out marrow when it's still nice and hot. Yum, yum! Guessing the correct answer was Susan Smith Kline.

