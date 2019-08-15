{{featured_button_text}}
Take a Guess

This may look like nothing more than a moldy sandwich in a clear plastic bag, but it's much more than that. If you think you know the answer, give us a call at 573-756-8927 or email Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com.

If you're right, your name will appear in next week's Farmington Press.

Last week's Take a Guess was a tie flask for employees who want to take a little nip at work and not be noticed. Guessing the correct answer were Bettye Warner and Dawn Woodall Smith. Good guessing, ladies!

