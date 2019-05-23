{{featured_button_text}}
Take a Guess

This week's Take a Guess is a tool that has a specific name and specific purpose.

Want to take a guess? If you think you know the answer, give us a call at 573-756-8927 or email Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com.

The answer for last week's Take a Guess is chalk pencils for use on a chalkboard. Nobody came up with the right answer, so, better luck this week!

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments