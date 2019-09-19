This week's Take a Guess is an ornate, engraved cup that was purchased in the early years of the 20th century at a specific event. Can you guess what the event was? If you think you know, give us a call at 573-756-8927 or email Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's Farmington Press. Last week's Take a Guess was a stereoscope. The device is used for viewing a stereoscopic pair of separate images, depicting left-eye and right-eye views of the same scene, as a single three-dimensional image. Coming up with the right answer were Marvin Pitney, Nancy Bullis, Jack Little, Jon Jones, Eugene Rich, Kristi Barker, Ron Allen, Larry Ross, Kurt Bauche and Dan and Betty. Now, a little correction from last week's story about the Lincoln axe. The editor, who had visited the Lincoln Library and Museum with his family over the Labor Day weekend, is embarrassed to admit that he made a mistake. The library/museum — along with Lincoln's grave — is located in Springfield, Illinois, NOT Springfield, Missouri. Our eagle-eyed readers were quick to correct his error. Mea culpa.
