This exotic musical instrument is most often made of dried cactus or bamboo and can be found in many parts of the world. Can you guess what the name of the instrument is, as well as the sound that it makes? If you think you know, give us a call at 573-756-8927 or email Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com. The name of those who guess the right answer will appear in next week's Farmington Press.

Now, as far as last week's Take a Guess goes, the object was an ornate engraved cup from the 1904 St. Louis World's Fair. Coming up with the right answer were Larry Ross, Jim Dugal, Michelle Boyer Jost, Mark Easter, Vicky Britton Wilcox Collins, Jon Thorne and Sandra Fritschle. Congrats, folks on a job well done!

