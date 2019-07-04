{{featured_button_text}}
Take a Guess

This week's Take a Guess features an odd looking device that has a specific and practical purpose. Any guess what it might be?

If so, give us a call at 573-756-8927 or email Editor Kevin Jenkins at kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com. If you're right, your name will appear in next week's Farmington Press.

Were you able to figure out that last week's Take a Guess was a chork — a combination fork and chopsticks? Several did — including Laura Raymer, Nancy Bullis, Elizabeth Rich and Gail Delashaw.

