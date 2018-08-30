The tax rate for the city of Farmington beginning Oct. 1, 2018 is unchanged from previous years following a public hearing and council approval during the Aug. 27 Farmington City Council meeting.
The rate is .4481 and has been that for quite some time, according to City Administrator Greg Beavers.
“The city sets the levy, then you’re allowed a certain CPI (Consumer Price Index) growth each year, with either an increase in taxes or increase in assessment to generate that additional revenue,” he said following the meeting. “Farmington’s assessed valuation continues to grow, so we’re staying steady on that tax rate.”
For the average homeowner, the rate equals to about $125 a year.
In other business, the council voted down an ordinance which would have prohibited the sale of alcohol in Long Park.
During the July 23 Farmington City Council meeting, a first reading was held on bill number 30012018, amending the municipal code of Title XI: Ordinance violations, Chapter 210: Offenses concerning drugs and alcohol.
The ordinance would have repealed a section of the municipal code relating to the prohibiting of drinking in public places. The ordinance states “it shall be unlawful for any person to consume intoxicating liquor, wine, beer or non-intoxicating been in the streets, alley, parks or any other public place in this city, except when a permit for a picnic license or caterer’s license has been issued by the city.”
The draft ordinance stated the consumption of such items in Long Park “shall not be permitted at any time and the City shall not issue permits for a picnic license or caterer’s license that would allow for the consumption of intoxicating liquor, wine, beer or non-intoxicating beer in Long Park.”
A meeting between the council and the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce on Aug. 3 was held – in part for the chamber to ask the council to delay a vote until Monday.
During the Aug. 3 meeting, Farmington Mayor Larry Forsythe expressed his concerns over the sale of beer during Country Days.
At that meeting, Forsythe noted the main question on the table was not about the event – but, the question is if the city should allow a beer garden “on public grounds, in the middle of town, at a public park.”
“I just do not like the liquor sold in Long Park, period,” he said, because of the park’s location. He noted he would not have a problem with a beer garden in Engler Park if the event was ever moved to that location.
During Monday’s meeting, Chamber Co-Director Candy Zarcone addressed the council. In her remarks, Zarcone noted the discussions from the Aug. 3 meeting.
Thanking the council for the opportunity to speak, Zarcone began her remarks recalling a comment made by Ward II Councilman John Crouch on the ordinance.
“At the meeting on the subject, Mr. Crouch raised a valid point,” she said, “stating that he was uncomfortable with this ordinance being proposed that targets a specific organization and event.
Zarcone said it is the wish of the chamber to work and partner with the council and continue so in the future.
“Because we value our relationship with the city of Farmington, we have decided that if we continue with Country Days, we will not endeavor to host the beer garden in the same place as it has been previous years,” she said. “However, where we put the beer garden – or whether or not we continue with Country Days – isn’t really the decision before you tonight.”
She noted the decision before the council on the bill was the need for an additional ordinance – with legislation already in place giving the mayor the right to prohibit liquor sales on any city maintained location.
“Webster’s Dictionary defines overregulation as ‘regulating something to an excessive degree’,” she said. “I suppose the word ‘excessive’ is open to personal interpretation. However, with this ordinance already in place that addresses the issue, I’m sure we can agree this is a perfect example of overregulation.”
Following Zarcone’s presentation, Forsythe stressed he has never been in favor of the sale of alcohol in Long Park during Country Days – noting he was not against the beer garden, only the selling in Long Park.
Voting in favor of the ordinance were Ward I Councilman John Robinson, Ward II Councilman Dennis Robinson and Ward IV Councilman Vanessa Pegram. Voting against the ordinance were Ward I Councilman Adam Parks, Ward II Councilman John Crouch, Ward III Councilmen Darrel Holdman and Wayne Linnenbringer and Ward IV Councilman Tom Joyce.
Following the meeting, City Administrator Greg Beavers said the city has the authority to deny permits for any alcohol consumption in a city park regardless if the ordinance passed.
“There may have been an opinion of (the council) that this was just an unnecessary ordinance to pass,” he said.
After the vote, the mayor set up a meeting with chamber representatives for Sept. 18.
“He’s looking for options where it is outside city property…discussing what options may be available for them this year,” Beavers said.
In other business, it was announced Jeff Vandiver will be the newest school resource officer for the city – bringing the total to three for the Farmington R-7 School District through a cooperative effort between the city and district.
Also during the meeting, the mayor took time to honor two Farmington residents for outstanding achievements.
Farmington Police Officer Eric Spiker was recognized for his 26 years of military service. Spiker served with United States Navy from 1992 until his retirement from military service on Aug. 1. – serving more than one term overseas. Spiker has been awarded joint accommodation service medals for his service.
In addition, Shannon O’Dell was recognized for her participation in the CrossFit Games in Wisconsin recently, where O’Dell finished 12th out in the women’s division and seventh in the 40-44 women’s division.
The council next meets in regular session on Sept. 13.
