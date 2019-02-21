The city of Farmington has a new way to promote itself when the mayor and other municipal officials visit local schools — a coloring book that tells the history of the largest of St. Francois County’s cities.
Farmington Mayor Larry Forsythe introduced the coloring book at a recent city council meeting.
“I’m very pleased that we have the city of Farmington History Coloring Book,” he said. “It’s been a year in the making. It’s been a long time. Tomorrow I will be in Jefferson School with the third graders. I’ve got 89 of these to hand out. There will be 24 colors — the Crayola colors, not the little cheap waxy ones — but the real Crayola colors. And not five — 24.”
He held up one of the coloring books for all those on the council and in the gallery to see.
“This is the coloring book,” he said. “It’s very nice. [City Administrator Greg Beavers] and [City Librarian Travis Trokey] worked their tail off on this. They’ve got a little wagon that tells you about the Plank Road and it’s just very nice.”
Beavers noted that it was a challenge to find an artist to illustrate the coloring book, but after going through three or four possibilities they selected Brandon Warren to do the work.
“I’m very pleased about that,” Forsythe said. “Next week I go to the Catholic school for the second graders’ government class and then in the spring, all of the first graders in the school system will learn government. We will be handing these out also with Sarah Barton Murphy — she will be there. Thanks again guys.
“This is really going to be special for the kids because what I do is, I go to these classes and I tell them about what government is and what I do and what you all do, and they ask me what’s my favorite food and what’s my favorite dog. It’s really a joy, but you have nothing to give them. I got with Greg and Greg come up with this idea of the coloring books and I’m very proud of this — very happy with this.”
Following his visit to the schools to meet with the students, Forsythe presented a report to the council, expressing his joy in presenting the coloring book to the children.
Holding up a photo, he said, “This is the third-grade class at Jefferson School. I was there Friday of last week and it was very enjoyable. Those little third graders had some questions about government.
Forsythe next held up a photo of the second grade class at St. Joseph School.
“This is their government section,” he said. “Can you see what they’re holding? They’re holding coloring books on the history of Farmington. There was 19 there. Mrs. Armstrong’s class had 94 students that I gave coloring books to and a box of 24 Crayolas — and they loved them.
“It was very worthwhile, and we will be giving these out to the first grade class in the spring and hand out these books to them while Sarah Barton Murphy, portrayed by Elma Jennings, tells them about Farmington."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.