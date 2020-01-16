Dear Friends,
Now that 2019 has ended I want to wish all of you a very Happy and Healthy New Year! I have enjoyed being back home in the 116th District during the interim and having the privilege to visit with many of you in your homes, your places of employment, as well as other community meetings and events throughout our area.
The Second Regular Session of the historic 100th General Assembly officially started here at the Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 8.
Upcoming legislative priorities
First and foremost, will be the protection of the unborn as well as the wellbeing of our elderly. We will continue to support laws that protect law abiding citizens’ right to bear arms. We will work to make education funding a top propriety by fully funding the education formula for our schools. We want to reduce stifling regulations that kill jobs and harms economic growth. We plan to address the problem of violent crimes and enhance the protection of witnesses. We will be debating internet sales taxes versus brick and mortar stores taxes.
I will have more to announce later but I am doing research to file a bill that will assist eligible citizens receiving Medicaid and other assistance to transition into working status by gaining employment and becoming self-sufficient. I’m also firm in protecting our farmers’ rights against Eminent Domain by other private entities and also will work to expand Broadband access to all parts of the state.
The Legislature is ready to craft another fiscally responsible state budget with the hopes of funding more “Workforce Development” solutions for our immediate area and fully funding our education formula, which is a cornerstone, top propriety for me in this year’s budget. I am also hopeful we can maintain reserve, emergency funds like last year.
Bills are already being filed and committee hearings are being scheduled starting next week. My committee assignments remain the same as last year. I’m privileged to serve on the Special Committee on Aging, Insurance Policy Committee, and the Health and Mental Health Policy Committee.
I will be sending out a Capitol Report weekly with an update on legislative issues and other important topics. Please contact my office on your stance on any bill that will be debated. I value the feedback that I receive from the people in our district so please feel free to call my office if you have any questions at all!
Governor's prayer breakfast
Governor and Mrs. Mike Parson hosted “The Governor’s Prayer Breakfast” this past Thursday morning. Governor Parson welcomed all the elected officials seated with him and the First Lady. Governor Parson acknowledged that Thursday, January 9th is National Law Enforcement Day. He thanked the Officers for their service they provide.
Governor Parson then introduced the guest speaker, U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Ben Carson. What an amazing speaker! Secretary Carson talked about the importance of faith and God in our country. The value of a good education with a special emphasis on reading and not so much television. Secretary Carson ended his address by saying “We live in the Land of the Free and the Home of the Brave, you cannot be free if you are not brave.”
During Session, I am in my Capitol office Mondays through Thursdays and I always look forward to seeing anyone from our district. My Legislator Assistant, Nancy Suthoff, is in the office Mondays through Fridays. Please feel free to stop by anytime to visit our beautiful Capitol!
My very best to each of you and thank you for giving me this great honor to serve you as your State Representative in the 116th District.
