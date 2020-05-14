Thanking important people in our lives

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dear Friends,

May is the month to remember, recognize, and thank the important people in our lives, our community and our country. Sunday gave us all the opportunity to thank our mothers for their lifelong examples, their never ending nurturing, and the unconditional love they have given us throughout our lives. Our mothers have more influence upon us than any other person or organization and it is certainly fitting that we have a special day set aside to acknowledge their influence and love in our lives.

This week we have an opportunity to thank another group that has influenced us and our children. Teacher Appreciation Week is being observed this week. Teachers deserve our thanks for all they do for our families and society, especially now as they have to find innovative ways to teach our children in this new virtual environment.

I believe it is our duty to also honor those who have served or who are still serving in all the branches of our United States Military. We’ve all heard the saying “Freedom isn’t free." The freedoms we enjoy are because of others’ sacrifice on our behalf. Let us never forget that!