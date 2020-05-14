Thanking important people in our lives

Dear Friends,
May is the month to remember, recognize, and thank the important people in our lives, our community and our country. Sunday gave us all the opportunity to thank our mothers for their lifelong examples, their never ending nurturing, and the unconditional love they have given us throughout our lives. Our mothers have more influence upon us than any other person or organization and it is certainly fitting that we have a special day set aside to acknowledge their influence and love in our lives.
This week we have an opportunity to thank another group that has influenced us and our children. Teacher Appreciation Week is being observed this week. Teachers deserve our thanks for all they do for our families and society, especially now as they have to find innovative ways to teach our children in this new virtual environment.
I believe it is our duty to also honor those who have served or who are still serving in all the branches of our United States Military. We’ve all heard the saying “Freedom isn’t free." The freedoms we enjoy are because of others’ sacrifice on our behalf. Let us never forget that!
The month of May is a special month when we can remember and thank those special people in our lives. This brings us to a final group of people who deserve our thanks. They are the people working on the “Front Lines” to keep us safe from the coronavirus. Every day since the beginning of the COVID pandemic, we’ve seen all those who have helped in so many ways to keep our families safe and keep the necessary supplies available to us. We appreciate you and we thank you!
House, Senate give final OK to 2021 spending plan (HBs 2001-2013)
After lengthy discussions and a lot of lively debate, members of the House and Senate gave final approval to a balanced state spending plan for the upcoming fiscal year that begins July 1. The House and Senate had each previously approved our own versions of the budget since returning to the Capitol on April 27. We were then able to reach agreement in joint conferences on an operating budget that was approved by the constitutional deadline of Friday, May 8.
We lawmakers had returned to the Capitol with a clear understanding that our state’s economy was declining because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Data released last Thursday revealed that April revenue collections for the current year had dropped more than 54 percent compared to April of last year. While much of this is due to the tax filing deadline being moved from April to July of this year, the state has seen an overall revenue drop of six percent for the current year compared to the same time period in 2019.
Because of the drop in revenues, budget committees in both legislative chambers had to look for substantial cost savings to bring the spending plan into balance, as required by the Missouri Constitution. Budget leaders worked together to determine that approximately $700 million would need to be trimmed from the proposed budget offered by the governor in January. The House and Senate opted to get the bulk of those savings by eliminating new decision items that had been recommended before the pandemic. This approach allowed us to balance the budget with minimal funding impact to existing state programs and services.
The final version of the 2021 state spending plan maintains funding for K-12 education almost entirely at the same funding level as it is in this year’s 2020 Fiscal Year budget. Additionally, if federal funds related to the COVID-19 pandemic are triggered, as expected, this summer colleges and universities may also be able to avoid approximately 10% in spending cuts which are in the new proposed budget. Considering community colleges serve 40% of all higher education but only receive 15% of Missouri’s higher education funding, Mineral Area College administration, staff, students, and alumni will be pleased to know we added additional dollars to stabilize funding for the state’s community colleges.
The budget, approved by both chambers, provides pre-approved spending flexibility for the governor if additional federal funds become available. The plan authorizes him to spend up to $2 billion more for K-12 public schools if additional federal funds become available to support education. Additionally, it authorizes another $54.6 million in funding from the federal CARES Act for emergency education relief funds. The funds can be used for K-12 education, higher education, or any combination of the two the governor may choose. The budget also pre-authorizes the governor to spend $304 million for public two-year and four-year institutions should federal funds become available to support them.
Other important items in the budget that made the cut:
Legislators budgeted $1.25 billion in federal funds as well as 200 new FTEs for (SEMA) the State Emergency Management Agency to provide support and assistance to state and local government agencies responding to the COVID-19 crisis. We authorized the use of $31.5 million in new federal funds to help the Department of Labor & Industrial Relations (DOLIR) via its Division of Employment Security to provide assistance to those impacted by COVID-19 along with $22.1 million in federal funds to DOLIR for “Shared Work” benefits and $11.4 million to the Department of Public Safety to distribute federal Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding (CESF) grants. $23.6 million in federal funds are designated to go to the Department of Mental Health to provide statewide crisis counseling, suicide prevention and telehealth services and $2 million is proposed in new federal funds to increase Missouri’s low-income weatherization program.
The Department of Health and Senior Services is budgeted $13.3 million to address coronavirus preparedness and responses. $185 million is designated for child nutrition and food assistance programs. $33 million is set aside for meals and services for our senior citizens through the Area Agencies on Aging. $4 million was approved for the Small Rural Hospital Improvement Program which can be used in conjunction with the $75 billion previously announced by the federal government to be used to help our struggling hospitals. Likewise, $1.5 million goes to the Nursing Facility Quality Care Fund to improve nursing homes in Missouri. $18 million will provide badly needed utility assistance for low-income Missourians via the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.
I’m very pleased that we were able to get $12 million approved to increase access to broadband internet in under-served areas in Missouri, which should particularly help our #1 industry in Missouri, Agriculture. Another long overdue budget item is an $8 million payment which will begin to reimburse counties for the $42 million owed to them for housing prisoners in jails. Tourism is the #2 industry in Missouri so the $18.5 million we directed for cooperative programs and advertising will have a big impact upon our state economy. $2 million was budgeted to continue to fund the Fast Track Scholarship for degree-seeking adults who meet the qualifications.
In total, the General Assembly appropriated $35,291,459,657: $10,011,743,473 in General Revenue, $14,757,315,949 in Federal Funds, and $10,522,400,235 in Other Funds. The appropriations bills that make up the FY 2021 state operating budget now move on to the Governor’s desk to be signed into law.
Stimulus payments may be exempt from state income taxes (SB 676)
In the House we took action last week to ensure the federal stimulus payments received by Missouri residents are exempt from state income taxes. The bill then went to the Senate, which gave the measure unanimous approval. The stimulus payments are not subject to federal income taxes and the change approved by the House enacts a similar policy for Missouri tax law. The goal is to protect everyone’s stimulus payments from Missouri income taxes. The bill now moves to the Governor to be signed into law.
Plan OK'd to encourage medical manufacturing, job creation (HB 1710)
The Missouri House approved an amendment to a property tax reform bill that would create new jobs and encourage businesses to expand or relocate to Missouri to manufacture vital medical supplies. The “Mighty Missouri Medical Manufacturing Act” is meant to help Missouri deal with both the health and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The act allows existing businesses in Missouri or new businesses who relocate here to receive tax credits for new jobs they create. Qualifying businesses would also be exempt from sales tax on the purchases made for the purpose of expansion. These provisions will apply to businesses that create new jobs for manufacturing medical equipment and supplies, pharmaceuticals, or other manufacturing that is vital to the health care in Missouri. We have a need for these items as well as new good-paying jobs for the many Missourians who are now looking for work. With these incentives we can encourage businesses to expand, create new jobs, or re-locate to Missouri in order to provide the medical products we need.
The act will not cost the state any tax revenues because the taxes withheld will only be for new jobs that don’t currently exist here in our state. The act also includes a sunset provision that will phase it out of existence after five years unless it is reauthorized by the General Assembly. The legislation is now being considered in the Missouri Senate and must receive the approval of both legislative bodies by May 15.
Legislation OK'd ensuring government spending transparency (HB 2555)
The House sent legislation to the Senate last week that would ensure local governments and entities receiving state money are open and transparent about spending taxpayer dollars. Known as the Cost Openness and Spending Transparency (COST) Act, the bill also provides transparency for federal CARES Act funding the state is appropriating to local governments.
The COST Act would require when entities issue statements, press releases, or other documents describing a project or program funded in whole or in part with state moneys, the dollar amount of state funds used must be clearly indicated. Approximately $2.4 billion is currently being sent to local governments throughout the state. This legislation will provide a “one-stop-shop” for all of this information and will allow our citizens to know what their tax dollars are paying for.
The bill also establishes the "Missouri Local Government CARES Act Expenditure Database", to be maintained by the state Office of Administration. The database must include information about expenditures made by a given municipality or county with funds appropriated as a result of the CARES Act and the vendors to whom payments were made. The database must be accessible by the public without charge and have multiple ways to search and filter the information.
The legislation is now under consideration in the Missouri Senate and has until May 15 to receive final approval from both legislative bodies.
This week we will focus on passing legislation that has made it out of their respective committees and are waiting to be brought up onto the House Floor. The two bills that I have sponsored still have a chance at making it through to the finish line. I will be doing all I can to see my land conveyance bill
HB 2315 for Ste. Genevieve make it through to completion and I am hopeful that my HB 2552 has a chance of also being passed. The regular 2020 Session will end as of next Friday and I will be sending out a detailed accounting of the 2021 Fiscal Year Budget and legislation that has passed. I will be back in the district and will be available for meetings and I will look forward to attending any events that are still being held.
I thank all the citizens of the 116th District for the trust you have placed in me to represent you and to be your voice in Jefferson City in this the second year of my first term. I don’t take that trust lightly as I make decisions that affect each and every one of you. I appreciate getting your e-mails, phone calls, and visits to my office at the Capitol letting me know the issues that are important to you. We’ve accomplished a lot but there is much more to do! I’m honored to be YOUR Missouri State Representative and I look forward to serving you for the next two years and beyond! My very best to all of you!
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!