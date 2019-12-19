As I write this it’s just six days and counting until Christmas Day. We’ve made it through Black Friday, Small Saturday, and all the other numerous special sale days to entice customers to shop, shop, shop! We’ve suffered massive indecision in making our selections for everyone on our lists, fought the crowds, or ordered online (hoping to beat the new crop of Grinches to retrieving them when they arrive), and finally we’ve crossed off every name on our list! Done, finished, good job!!
Except…..
Except now we have to wrap each item that we’ve purchased because it’s much too tacky to just hand them the plain box, bag or bottle the item came in! It doesn’t matter if you paid $5 or $1,000 for the gift, it now has to be festively wrapped to increase the anticipation of what’s inside and show that you put much thought into it. In some cases, we even hope to disguise what the item is by cleverly putting it in different packaging then what it came in to increase the surprise when it’s opened.
“Oh, my! A (key chain, pot scrubbers, shower cap, coin purse, eye glass holder, nail clippers, etc., etc.). Yes, I am surprised, since it was so cleverly hidden in a Tiffney gift box!”
There is always one gift under the tree that is unearthed only after the recipient has opened ten or twelve boxes in descending sizes to find at last a very small box. As one box after another is opened the recipient’s expectations increase thinking, “This has to be to a beautiful piece of jewelry, maybe the keys to a new car, or tickets for that cruise I’ve been wanting to go on!” Very rarely does a longed-for item appear. If it’s from your husband it’s more apt to be a certificate for the small appliance of your choice at your local hardware store (he didn’t know what brand or color you’d like), or more thoughtfully, it’s a pair of tickets to some sports playoff game. Remember, it’s the thought that counts!
Aside from the surprise wrappings, there is the more serious problem of how do you disguise a weed eater (for hubby) so it doesn’t look like a weed eater; a decorative pillow for your mom so it isn’t soft and cushy; or a new laptop for your son so it will resemble the car he’s been expecting?
My mom loved to wrap presents, she’d cut, fold, twirl, twist and bend the paper into beautiful shapes to hold her gifts. Each one was topped by elaborate bows and decorative items. You never saw numerous pieces of scotch tape crisscrossed to hold the packaging together or unsightly stickers placed at random to hide poked holes or torn places. Nope, each gift appeared as though it had materialized by magic from a Martha Stewart magazine.
I did not inherit that creative gene. I was thrilled when I discovered two-sided sticky tape! The paper you’d cut was too small to cover the box? No problem! You just quickly tape another piece on to cover the gap, fold it up, put more tape on the top, sides and anyplace else the paper didn’t quite fit. Pop a stick-on bow on top and, Voila! A wrapped gift!
You have free articles remaining.
Impossible as it seems, I worked in the gift-wrapping department at Macy's one Christmas season when I’d first moved to California. They were desperate I suppose as they simply asked me if I’d ever wrapped gifts, I said “Sure, hundreds of times!”, rather in the way Lucy and Ethel said they knew how to box candy. I was shown the wrapping department (back by the restrooms), introduced to the head-wrapper, handed an employee badge, explained the hours, meal and break times and left on my own. The head-wrapper looked at me shook her head, indicated where the rolls of wrapping paper, ribbon and bows were found, had me stand at a long table loaded with scissors and tape. She said she’d be at the front counter to wait on the customers, take their names and gifts, which would in turn be passed to me (Lucy), along with the name. I would wrap the gift, attach the customers name and stack it on a nearby shelf to be retrieved when the customer returned. Easy Peasy!
And then the shoppers, loaded with bags of gifts, started coming! You cannot imagine the items they wanted gift wrapped and quickly! There were stuffed toys of every shape and size, shirts, a tennis racket, pan sets, colanders (seriously), cosmetic sets, TV folding tables, robes, sweaters, games, dolls, toy guns (I assumed they were toy), electric tools (drills were popular), and a myriad other items.
I immediately started looking for the holiday gift bags to stuff items in, but was told we had to wrap gifts, not cram them into bags. Forget works of art, forget beautiful, forget imaginative! Just get the thing wrapped….and get the right name on the right package!
Oh, Ethel…where were you when I needed you! I cut, I wrapped, stuck on tape (lots of tape), popped on bows, slapped on the name, over and over…and still they came! Fortunately, as soon as the gift was wrapped it was placed in a sturdy carry bag, the name stapled on, and presented to the shopper. Fortunately, because they didn’t see the finished wrapping until they got home, which is just as well. Although I had wrapped a lot of gifts in the past, I didn’t say how they looked when they were finished.
Still, there were a few unforgettable moments. Like the older man who came in with a handsome suede men’s jacket and a pair of leather driving gloves he wanted wrapped as gifts for his wife. When I questioned him if he were sure he’d given me the right items. He said, “Oh, yes. I buy what I’d like to have and give it to her, and she buys what she wants and gives it to me. Then we exchange with each other. That way it saves us both a lot of trouble trying to shop for one another and we both get exactly what we want for Christmas.
It was kind of a tradition they had.
Hope you find everything you want under the tree and everyone you love around your tree this Christmas!
