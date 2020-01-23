Although Stephene Breitwieser is not a household name, he is perhaps the world’s most successful art thief ever. He traveled throughout Europe between 1995 and 2001 working as a waiter and stealing from museums. He has admitted to stealing 239 works of art. On average, he and his girl-friend accomplice stole at least one piece of art every 15 days. The Guardian described him as, “arguably the world’s most consistent art thief.” The most valuable piece he stole was Sybille, Princess of Cleves, valued at about $7 million. Some online estimates suggest that the art he stole may be valued at of over $1.4 billion.
One reason he was so hard to catch was that he did not sell what he stole. He was poor and knew the only way he would ever have a great art collection was to steal it. He never broke into a museum, was never violent, and never stole at night. He typically went to museums in the middle of the day and when the guards were changing. He would remove screws and quietly slip art under his clothes and walk out. That sounds easier than it was, it sometimes took him 15 minutes to remove a single screw from a display case or frame. Occasionally, in front of an empty display he would place a sign saying a piece of art was being cleaned. It was sometimes days before guards realized a piece was missing.
Of course, crime does not pay and Breitwieser was eventually caught. When he did not hear from his girl-friend after his arrest, he assumed she had also been arrested. When authorities showed him pictures of art that he had stolen, Breitwieser assumed they knew what he had taken and confessed. When his mother realized what he had done, she destroyed millions of dollars of art, even cutting up paintings and putting them down her garbage disposal.
You have free articles remaining.
Breitwieser’s story is told in Michael Finkel’s book, The Secrets of the World’s Greatest Art Thief. Breitwieser went to prison but was released after 26 months. He was arrested again in 2011 and sent back to prison after 30 additional pieces of art were discovered in his home.
No matter how much art he took, he always wanted more. His story is an amazing illustration of the way scripture describes temptation. “But each one is tempted when he is carried away and enticed by his own lust.” (James 1:14, NASB) James quite literally says that we are carried away from what is right and then trapped there by our own selfish desires. The reality is that each of us must fight temptation or we will eventually be controlled by the very things we were once certain would bring us happiness.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.