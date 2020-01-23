During these early days of the session, bills are being assigned to their respective committees and hearings have begun. Bills are already making their way to the House floor. It is my hope, despite our political differences, that representatives from all districts in the Missouri House, can work together to create legislation that will benefits all Missourians.
Lawmakers receive Parson’s State of the State Address
The House and Senate convened for a special joint session on Wednesday, Jan. 15 to receive the governor’s annual State of the State Address. Lawmakers gathered in the House Chamber to listen to Gov. Parson share his priorities for the 2020 session.
Before outlining his goals for the year ahead, the governor highlighted some of the accomplishments that he and the legislature were able to achieve in 2019. He noted we were able to secure a $1.5 billion investment from General Motors that will keep good-paying jobs in the state. He also pointed to the millions of dollars being invested to repair and rebuild many of Missouri’s aging bridges.
Turning to his priorities for the year ahead, the governor focused on strengthening Missouri’s communities, supporting education and preparing the state’s workforce for the jobs of the future, updating the state’s aging infrastructure, and making government more efficient.
Governor Parson said, “We have made record progress over the past year, but there is still more to do and much more we can achieve with hard work. That is why my call this legislative session is to propose initiatives aimed at building stronger communities, improving workforce development and education, revitalizing our aging infrastructure, and making government more accountable.”
Some of Gov. Parson’s proposals include:
Combating violent crime by providing greater protection for victims and witnesses, providing more mental health resources and services, and strengthening laws to target violent criminals.
Providing full funding once again for the School Foundation Formula and increasing school transportation funding.
Strengthening the state’s early childhood offerings to better prepare Missouri children for success. Parson noted that Missouri recently received a $33.5 million preschool development grant aimed at creating a more effective, high-quality early learning system.
Increasing opportunities for high-demand job training at the high school level. Parson announced his administration is seeking a $750,000 investment to certify approximately 12,000 new high school students as work-ready through the WorkKeys program.
Increasing Bright Flight and A+ Scholarship funding by $5.3 million.
Allocating an additional $19 million for the MoExcels Workforce Training Initiative.
Making key investments in Missouri’s infrastructure, including $4 million in disaster recovery funds and another $50 million for the transportation cost-share program.
Setting aside $100 million to use in case of financial emergencies. The fund would be supplemented by Wayfair collections if lawmakers approve legislation to require online retailers to collect sales tax on purchases made in Missouri.
“By working together on these issues, we can set the stage for greatness for Missouri". "My hope in the near future is that all of us will be able to celebrate more successes with one another, but the real benefits will be for the people of our state and our future generations Governor Parson said.”
Governor hosts 2020 Missouri Economic Council
Governor and First Lady Parson hosted the 2020 Missouri Economic Development Council with an invitation to all senators and representatives. He addressed those of us attending that his agenda will be focused on Missouri’s Workforce Development, rebuilding our state’s infrastructure and investing in Missouri’s businesses. I had the pleasure of visiting several key citizens from our area. Representing Southeast Missouri was Sandra Cabot. Formerly Ste. Genevieve’s director of economic development and tourism, she is now with the Department of Economic Development. She is going to do great as the Project Manager/Business Specialist for the Division of Business/Community Services. Also attending the Governor’s Economic event was Scott Sattler, Director of Economic Development, and Brent Buerck, city manager of Perryville. We are very fortunate to have these great stewards working on our behalf.
In addition to meetings, attending committee hearings and the time on the House Floor, I value the times when I get to visit with all people from back home. On Wednesday, I met with Jennifer Blum who was here on behalf of Botkin Lumber for the MO Forest Products. Also visiting the State Capitol this week Mike Naeger of Naeger Wood Products, Inc. and members of the MO Optometry Association, St. Louis Chamber of Commerce.
Showcasing Threads of Friendship Quilters' Guild quilt
I have the privilege of showcasing an amazing quilt which represents each of our 50 states. Each block lists the name of the state and the year the state was ratified. Missouri was ratified July 3, 1919. I was asked to have the quilt displayed during the Women Legislators Caucus first meeting of this year.
Thank you to all the women of the Threads of Friendship Quilters’ Guild in southeast Missouri who spent numerous hours on this beautiful piece of art!
