The friend connection

“So, the clubhouse staff is doing daily reach out calls. Some members have asked for a phone call two times a day — once in the morning to check in and help structure their day. Then in the afternoon, the staff calls that member back and they talk about whether or not they were able to follow that plan. Did it work out? Did they get their ‘to do list’ done? That kind of thing.”

Portell said there are some clubhouse members who get one call a day to have personal contact with the staff. Others get a call once or twice a week, all determined individually by the member and his/her need.

“Along with asking them how they’re doing, we also check on medical symptoms — just making sure no one has a fever, a cough or shortness of breath. We are also trying to keep the clubhouse work going, so there are members writing newsletter articles, filling out birthday cards for our May birthdays, and working on guidelines for different tasks.

“Each task, or job, in the clubhouse has a Standing Operating Guideline (SOG). It’s basically a how-to guide for all jobs in the clubhouse, everything from cleaning the bathrooms to answering the phone at the front desk.”