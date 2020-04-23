The friend connection

The coronavirus has brought many significant and uncomfortable changes to the lives of all Americans — ranging from not being able to eat lunch at a favorite restaurant to taking a brisk walk in the park or attending Sunday church services.
Because of this, it’s probably of little surprise to readers that the Friends In Action (FIA) Clubhouse, located at 657 Walton Drive in Farmington, has had to temporarily shut its doors for the safety and wellbeing of its members who in “normal times” are provided a place where they can enjoy taking part in social interactions with their peers, learn practical life skills and do much of the day-to-day work involved in running the clubhouse itself.
For those unfamiliar with the FIA Clubhouse, it as a community center that offers people with mental illness hope and opportunities to achieve their full potential. A part of BJC Behavioral Health, it is more than a program or social service. It is a community of people working together to achieve a common goal.
Dealing with all the fallout from the coronavirus, Supervisor Anna Portell said the clubhouse has made changes to the way it performs its mission despite social distancing, as well as national, state and local guidelines that frown upon any large gathering of people.
“As of Wednesday, March 18th, clubhouse operations have been suspended until further notice due to the coronavirus,” she said. “We want to help ‘flatten the curve.’ Despite being closed, it is so important for us to keep in contact with the members because social isolation is just one of those components that people with mental illness often feel.
“So, the clubhouse staff is doing daily reach out calls. Some members have asked for a phone call two times a day — once in the morning to check in and help structure their day. Then in the afternoon, the staff calls that member back and they talk about whether or not they were able to follow that plan. Did it work out? Did they get their ‘to do list’ done? That kind of thing.”
Portell said there are some clubhouse members who get one call a day to have personal contact with the staff. Others get a call once or twice a week, all determined individually by the member and his/her need.
“Along with asking them how they’re doing, we also check on medical symptoms — just making sure no one has a fever, a cough or shortness of breath. We are also trying to keep the clubhouse work going, so there are members writing newsletter articles, filling out birthday cards for our May birthdays, and working on guidelines for different tasks.
“Each task, or job, in the clubhouse has a Standing Operating Guideline (SOG). It’s basically a how-to guide for all jobs in the clubhouse, everything from cleaning the bathrooms to answering the phone at the front desk.”
In addition to making contact with clubhouse members by telephone, staff members are also keeping busy delivering food and hygiene products to their homes. “We’re trying to provide everything that we can — dropping off packages on porches. We call members from the driveway to let them know we’re there and they come to the door waving. It’s the little things like this that we’re able to keep that personal contact with our members.”
“We’re trying to connect however we can,” Portell said. “We use the Remind app. I think many of the schools are using that. So, there can be text messages going out and we’ve developed a Facebook group for members and staff only. So, it’s a private group and that’s where we’re really getting into some fun things.
“People are sharing, ‘Hey, what’s for dinner? This is what I had tonight.’ They’re sharing jokes — just kind of inspirational types of things. We started a game, ‘Who’s House is It?’ where staff post personal items from their house and members are guessing which staff the item belongs to. Soon we will begin conference calls, as well as Zoom meetings, so we’ll be able to video and see each other. This will allow us to resume all of our meetings again. It’s a little different, but we still have a way of getting together as a group again.”
“Clubhouses around the world are using the term ‘physical distance, yet socially connecting.’ It’s amazing — I look at Facebook and see the clubhouses completing interviews with Clubhouse International and talking about how they’re connecting to their members. I think it’s just that contact — whatever we can do. It’s phone calls, Facebook, video conferencing and conference calls”
One of our members has been sewing masks. We provided him with the supplies and we will be delivering the masks to our members so they can be safe when they have to get out into the community.
Portell admitted that, although much of the FIA Clubhouse’s mission is still able to continue “long distance,” one of its most popular annual activities won’t be able to take place this year because of the coronavirus.
“We have already decided to cancel the FIA Clubhouse Art Show that was going to take place on May 14th,” she said. “We are hopeful that a free event at the clubhouse planned for Saturday, June 13th will be able to go on as planned,” she said. “There will be artwork for sale. We’re not going to be doing a live auction. The floral shop will be open.
“It’s more of a come-and-go open house. I might be overly optimistic that by June we’ll be able to do it. At this point, we haven’t postponed that event, but who knows? Some other ideas we have floating around is holding an auction for one or two pieces on Facebook, but we haven’t figured that out yet.”
Portell noted that Clubhouse International’s C.O.O. is encouraging local clubhouses to take advantage of a difficult situation by getting word out into the community that they are still reaching out and making personal contact with their members.
“There are five Missouri clubhouses and we have reached out as a group to the Missouri Department of Mental Health to let them know that this is what we’re doing,” she said. “There are regulations that we have to follow and one of those is that you have to be face-to-face with someone to provide clubhouse services.
“Obviously, we can’t be face-to-face, so we are just sharing with them these innovative virtual clubhouses. We’re not just letting folks with mental illness be alone at this time. Clubhouse is reaching out, and then of course, our caseworkers at BJC Behavioral Health are doing the same thing. Some folks get double support because those who belong to clubhouse will also have our staff reach out to them.
Our goal is that during this time of isolation, our FIA Clubhouse members do not feel isolated!
Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-756-8927 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com
