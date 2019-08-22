I often wonder if there are others who can relate to my idiosyncratic frequent occurrences of being a midnight (or later) writer.
It’s not something to aspire to, in fact it can be very frustrating and at times upsetting. But when you’re sleeping and slip into that REM stage, your subconscious, or some other controlling factor, completely takes over and you find yourself being led helter skelter through strange, unexpected and even sometimes scary stories.
I will awaken later to realize that 1) I’ve been editing or continuing the story line of a book I’ve been reading, 2) I’m writing a column that I won’t remember in the morning and if I do it will make no sense at all, or 3) I’m in a story that is completely foreign to my life.
The last one really becomes weird when it turns into a serial that runs for several nights even when it’s something I have no desire to return to! It’s like being a part of the old TV show, “Twilight Zone!”
I am usually center in the dream, but not recognizable or able to guide it. I’m just there and often trying to resolve or get out of one situation or another (that part I can understand). Strangely, the serial dreams also frequently have me trying to protect a bunch of children.
I can, in a way, understand the rewriting or continuing to write a story I am currently reading. I always read after I go to bed. It’s how I relax and have done so since I first learned to read when I was about four or five! (Seriously. I was a tad precocious in that respect.) I especially find myself editing or changing the story line of the book I’m reading when I don’t particularly have an empathy for the heroine of hero or don’t like the way to story is heading. Such a critic even in my sleep!
The frustrating part for me, is that I will often on first awaking think, “Oh, I have to remember this idea for my column!” and then by the time I’ve gotten out of bed, I’ve completely forgotten what it was. The rest of the day I grumble around and sort through my jumbled mind trying to recover the idea. If you also often find yourself trying to remember something or someone, you can understand my consternation that what I’m searching for sometimes never surfaces, or when it does, I’ve already gone on and substituted something else and don’t need it.
And that advice about keeping a pad and pen by your bed to write down those flashes of inspiration that arrive about 2 a.m.? Forget it. I’ve tried that and when I read back in the morning what I wrote during the night, it makes absolutely no sense!
Technology is becoming so advanced, that I would appreciate it if some brilliant person would develop a way that those midnight revelations could be immediately extracted and saved to my consciousness to be pulled up the next day. Maybe someone will dream up an idea for this. Just hope it’s not at 2 a.m.
In the meantime, I may just write a column on “Midnight stories you’ll never read.”
Or maybe I just did!
Coming Up:
Aug. 31: Deadline to help Be a friend: The annual Farmington Kiwanis Club’s Supply Drive for "A Friend's Place" is now underway and drop-off sites are located throughout the county. This annual event provides personal care items desperately needed by the women and children staying at the shelter. Many items are needed including cleaning supplies, paper products, feminine hygiene products, bath soap or body wash, shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, baby shampoo, wipes, diapers, and more.
"A Friend's Place" is a shelter for women and their children who are victims of domestic and/or sexual violence. The facility is operated by the Southeast Missouri Family Violence Council and provides residential services to over 300 women & children annually, answers nearly 100 crisis calls monthly. It also facilitates weekly support groups for women and children, provides case management/outreach services to more than 100 families per year, provides 5,000 bed-nights for shelter annually, and provides violence prevention education to the community. Drop off all donations before August 31, as the donations will be picked up at that time by the Kiwanis and delivered to the shelter.
Sept. 6: Farmington First Friday: Enjoy an evening in historic Downtown Farmington shopping, dining and exploring. Downtown has a lot to offer with many of the unique and eclectic business open extended hours that evening from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Support local businesses and visit downtown on the First Friday, September 6th. Hosted by the Farmington Downtown Development Association and other local community -minded organizations.
Sept. 18: “Fore” a good cause: The Farmington Educational Foundation is holding a “Hump Day” Golf Tournament on Wednesday, September, 18, 2019 at the St. Francois Country Club.. Lunch is included and will be served at 12 noon at the Club House. The 4-person scramble starts at 10.m. with a shotgun start. All funds raised by the FEF provide funding for scholarships for graduating Farmington High School seniors and to assist with various class projects not included in the school budget. Cost to register a four-person team is $400, and registrations should be sent to FEF Director Sally Sullivan-Shinn at P.O. Box 1144. Hole sponsorships at $100 each as well as donations for the goodie bags are needed. For further information contact her online at sallyshinn@sbcglobal.net.
Congratulations! Tony & Kathryn Lewis celebrate 29 years of marriage on Aug. 18!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.