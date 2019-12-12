{{featured_button_text}}
Chris Dinkins

Merry Christmas!

‘Tis the season of Love, Joy, Peace and Hope. It is my hope that as the holiday schedules get hectic that everyone keeps this in mind and the true meaning of Christmas. Often times the true meaning gets lost in all the hustle and bustle and we lose are focus of why we are having this holiday in the first place. I hope these next few weeks, and all through the year, you keep the true meaning of Christmas in your heart.

This past week I attended a surprise retirement party for Eddie Kelley. Eddie was the post master at Pilot Knob and has worked for the postal service for 45 years! He was truly dedicated to his job and the community he served. It was an honor to be able to present with a House Resolution recognizing his retirement and service to our community.

This week I received word that the Washington County License Bureau also lost their bid to the same company that Piedmont did. Both offices are now going through the appeal process. My office is doing what we can to make sure these offices stay with the current contractors. If you are wanting to express your support for the Washington County office please contact my office. We are documenting all the calls and emails of support to be turned in with the appeal. Piedmont’s appeal has already been submitted.

I, along with a few other representatives who also lost offices in their district to this company, are going to meet with the Department of Revenue this week regarding this issue and how we can prevent this from happening again. It is very frustrating for the state of Missouri to award a contract to an out of state company instead of leaving it in the hands of our local community. Absolutely ridiculous that we have someone from out of state collecting Missouri taxes! If DOR is not cooperative in resolving the issue, we will file legislation to keep this from happening again.

Lawmakers Begin Filing Legislation for 2020 Session

Monday, Dec. 2 saw members of the Missouri House introduce their legislative priorities in record numbers. The date marked the beginning of the bill pre-filing period for the 2020 regular session that begins Wednesday, Jan. 8. The first day of pre-filing saw 315 bills introduced in the House, which is the highest total seen in the House in more than a decade. In comparison, the first day of pre-filing for the 2019 regular session saw 161 bills introduced.

Lawmakers filed legislation dealing with a wide variety of topics. Issues addressed by the pre-filed bills range from health care access and affordability to protections against school seclusion and restraint policies to property tax relief for seniors and disabled veterans. To keep informed on the bills that are pre-filed in the House, please visit the official website of the Missouri House of Representatives at www.house.mo.gov and click on the “Bill List” link.

Program to Help Missourians Finish College Degrees

The state of Missouri is making an effort to help Missourians with some college experience finish their degrees. The Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development was selected to join 20 other states to participate in the Degrees When Due program that endeavors to engage students who have pressed pause on finishing their degree.

Nineteen Missouri colleges and universities have joined the program that will give them access to a variety of resources to help identify students with credits and determine the most efficient pathway to graduation. The initiative works to build expertise, capacity, and infrastructure on campuses across the nation to get near-completers across the finish line.

It will provide access to an interactive online tool and live coaching to guide staff through implementation of degree reclamation strategies; build and facilitate communities of practice among campus staff and state agencies; and perform important research into best practices for reengaging students.

Missouri currently has more than 75,000 individuals who have been identified as having at least two years of college credit, but no awarded degree. Participation in the Degrees When Due program is part of the state’s effort to see 60 percent of working-age adults with a high quality certificate or degree by 2025.

The Missouri colleges and universities that have signed on to the program include: Avila University, Central Methodist University, Crowder College, East Central College, Harris-Stowe State University, Jefferson College, Lincoln University, Metropolitan Community College, Missouri Southern State University, Missouri State University-West Plains, Moberly Area Community College, Northwest Missouri State University, Southeast Missouri State University, St. Charles Community College, State Fair Community College, Three Rivers College, University of Central Missouri, University of Missouri-Kansas City, University of Missouri-St. Louis.

Those interested in learning more about the program can visit the Degrees When Due website at degreeswhendue.com.

As always, please do not hesitate to reach out with any questions, concerns, or suggestions you might have. As your Representative I am here to assist you however I can. I can be reached by email at Chris.Dinkins@house.mo.gov or by phone at 573-751-2112.

