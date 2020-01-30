We have just finished the third week of the legislative session, and bills are quickly working their way through the committee process. Two of my bills were heard in committee this week: HB 1696, which is for the land conveyance for the Farmington Industrial Park, and HB 1698, which would change the laws regarding a county’s ability to issue ordinances. HB 1696 was passed out of the House Committee on Corrections and Public Institutions, and I expect a vote from the House Committee on Local Government on HB 1698 next week.
Things are moving slowly right now, as all of the new bills – even the ones with the exact same language as last year – have to start the entire process all over. That means each of bills are making their way through committee, then to the rules committee, and then finally to fiscal review. Once all of that is done, the bills that are brought to the floor must pass through one chamber before going on to the other chamber and enduring that same process again. The process is structured this way on purpose; some good bills will fail, but the process also ensures that very few bad or detrimental bills get through.
State of the Judiciary
This week, we also heard from Chief Justice George W. Draper III, who gave the annual State of the Judiciary address on Wednesday. In his speech, he noted that 2020 marks the bicentennial for the Missouri Supreme Court. He pointed out that, 200 years ago, the Supreme Court judges would “ride the circuit” and meet in courthouses throughout the state.
Today, the court has a permanent home here in Jefferson City. Thanks to technological advances, sessions are streamed live and decisions are published online, with greater access than ever before. Draper also noted that the court currently has three women on its bench, and that he is the second African-American to serve on our Supreme Court.
Missouri has been at the national forefront in the fight against drug addiction, as Chief Justice Draper pointed out. He noted that the legislature passed the first treatment court legislation in 1998, and in recent years, our lawmakers have passed bills to expand the full spectrum of treatment court services. Today, Missouri has more than 100 counties served by more than 120 treatment courts, with 15 treatment courts serving the special needs of veterans in 40 counties.
As Chief Justice Draper said:
“Together we have built a strong foundation from which our state can continue to fight the substance abuse crisis on multiple fronts — alcohol, opioids and, as health officials have forecast, another rise in methamphetamine use.”
Draper also praised the legislature for the actions lawmakers have made “that are likely to make a positive impact on the lives of our citizens for many years to come.”
He noted that the legislature passed a bill to expand the crimes for which an individual can seek an expungement, as well as legislation to allow prosecutors to send certain criminal cases into diversion programs. Going forward, Draper told the legislature it is important to have a sufficiently funded and well-staffed public defender system.
Dale Wright and I enjoyed visiting with SFC Circuit Clerk Vicki Weible
Missouri Department of Revenue began accepting e-filed state tax returns Jan. 27
The Missouri Department of Revenue began accepting electronically filed state tax returns for tax year 2019 on Jan. 27, the same day the IRS began accepting federal tax returns for individual filers. As Missourians prepare to file their tax returns, the department is reminding customers of some best practices and available resources that can help ensure a smooth tax season.
If you are interested in obtaining additional information on e-filing your tax returns, please either call or email my office and we will email you with the Department of Revenue’s complete informational guide.
As bills move forward, I will keep you posted. If you have any questions regarding any legislation or need assistance with any state matter, give my office a call at 751-2317 or send an email to mike.henderson@house.mo.gov.
As always, it is an honor to serve as your state representative.
