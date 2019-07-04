Thursday, July 4
1054 Brightest known super-nova starts shining for 23 days
1057 Crab Nebula supernova recorded by Chinese and Japanese astronomers.
1776 Declaration of Independence – U.S. gains independence from Britain.
1802 U.S. Military Academy officially opened at West Point New York
1819 William Herschel makes last telescopic observation comet of 1819.
1826 Second and third presidents, John Adams & Thomas Jefferson, die
1828 First U.S. passenger railroad was begun – Baltimore & Ohio
1831 James Monroe, the fifth president, died
1845 Thoreau moves into his shack on Walden Pond
1862 Lewis Carroll began inventing the story of Alice in Wonderland for his friend Alice
1863 Boise, Idaho founded
1873 Aquarium opens in Woodward Gardens
1876 First public exhibition of electric light in San Francisco
1882 Telegraph Hill Observatory opens in San Francisco
1884 Statue of Liberty was presented to U.S. in Paris
1889 Washington state constitutional convention holds first meeting.
1894 Elwood Haynes successfully tests one of the first U.S. autos
1894 Republic of Hawaii established
1900 Aphelion Passage
1903 Pacific Cable opens / FDR sends message
1933 Work begins on the Oakland Bay Bridge
1939 Yankees retire first uniform — #4 Lou Gehrig on first Old Timers Day
1942 First WW2 American bombing mission over enemy-occupied Europe
1946 Philippines gains independence from U.S.
1959 America's new 49-star flag honoring Alaska statehood unfurled
1960 Mickey Mantle hits career homer #300
1960 America's new 50-star flag honoring Hawaiian statehood unfurled
1965 Mariner 4 flies past Mars, sends first close-up photos.
1966 LBJ signs Freedom of Information Act
1967 Freedom of Information Act goes into effect
1976 Raid on Entebbe - Israel rescues 229 Air France passengers
1982 Fourth Space Shuttle Mission - Columbia 4 returns to Earth
1982 Jimmy Connors beats John McEnroe for championship at Wimbeldon
1983 Yankee Dave Righetti no hits the Red Sox
1984 Yuri Sedykh of USSR throws hammer a record 86.33 m.
1985 Tinker Bell's nightly flight begins
1987 Martina Navaratalova wins her 6th straight Wimbeldon
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.