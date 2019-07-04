{{featured_button_text}}

Thursday, July 4

1054 Brightest known super-nova starts shining for 23 days

1057 Crab Nebula supernova recorded by Chinese and Japanese astronomers.

1776 Declaration of Independence – U.S. gains independence from Britain.

1802 U.S. Military Academy officially opened at West Point New York

1819 William Herschel makes last telescopic observation comet of 1819.

1826 Second and third presidents, John Adams & Thomas Jefferson, die

1828 First U.S. passenger railroad was begun – Baltimore & Ohio

1831 James Monroe, the fifth president, died

1845 Thoreau moves into his shack on Walden Pond

1862 Lewis Carroll began inventing the story of Alice in Wonderland for his friend Alice

1863 Boise, Idaho founded

1873 Aquarium opens in Woodward Gardens

1876 First public exhibition of electric light in San Francisco

1882 Telegraph Hill Observatory opens in San Francisco

1884 Statue of Liberty was presented to U.S. in Paris

1889 Washington state constitutional convention holds first meeting.

1894 Elwood Haynes successfully tests one of the first U.S. autos

1894 Republic of Hawaii established

1900 Aphelion Passage

1903 Pacific Cable opens / FDR sends message

1933 Work begins on the Oakland Bay Bridge

1939 Yankees retire first uniform — #4 Lou Gehrig on first Old Timers Day

1942 First WW2 American bombing mission over enemy-occupied Europe

1946 Philippines gains independence from U.S.

1959 America's new 49-star flag honoring Alaska statehood unfurled

1960 Mickey Mantle hits career homer #300

1960 America's new 50-star flag honoring Hawaiian statehood unfurled

1965 Mariner 4 flies past Mars, sends first close-up photos.

1966 LBJ signs Freedom of Information Act

1967 Freedom of Information Act goes into effect

1976 Raid on Entebbe - Israel rescues 229 Air France passengers

1982 Fourth Space Shuttle Mission - Columbia 4 returns to Earth

1982 Jimmy Connors beats John McEnroe for championship at Wimbeldon

1983 Yankee Dave Righetti no hits the Red Sox

1984 Yuri Sedykh of USSR throws hammer a record 86.33 m.

1985 Tinker Bell's nightly flight begins

1987 Martina Navaratalova wins her 6th straight Wimbeldon

