Three money lessons to teach kids

Have you been stressed during budget conversations? Are you anxious at the grocery store checkout when you hear the total? Do you seem to be buying more and more stuff to make yourself feel better about everything?

Kids pick up on these things, and this is a valuable time to teach money lessons that will stick with them forever. The reality is not only can you be their teacher, you will be whether you think you are or not. They’ll learn how to handle money from the way they see you handle it. Remember, more is caught than taught. Here’s what I recommend when teaching your kids about money:

Share, but don’t scare

The example you set is huge, but don’t be afraid of having conversations about money with your kids. If your family is in a tough spot right now or experiencing job loss, be open about the fact your lifestyle may look different than it did a few months ago. Just be age-appropriate with the information you share.

When they’re older, they’ll remember you persevered during this time, and it will give them hope when they run into their own hard times. When your kids ask questions you don’t know the answers to, be comfortable saying, “I don’t know the answer to that. Let’s find out together!”