Three reasons to celebrate 401(k) Day

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Celebrations are meant to commemorate something special—a birthday, an anniversary, or a new job. While it might not seem that exciting, I want to open your eyes to the fact that if you have a 401(k), that’s also something worth celebrating. In fact, having a 401(k) in your benefits package is a big deal. Roughly half of Americans don’t have access to a work-based retirement account.1

National 401(k) Day falls on the Friday after Labor Day, making it Sept. 11 this year. Here are three reasons why I hope you choose to celebrate 401(k) Day:

One day, your 401(k) will become your paycheck

Think of your 401(k) as a big bucket where you set aside money for your future. Every time you get a paycheck, you contribute a percentage or a dollar amount to your 401(k). Your 401(k) is not a vacuum sucking your money out of your pocket. It’s an incredible investment vehicle that provides a space for compound growth to work its magic.

But if you don’t put anything aside now, you won’t be packing your bags later to take a dream vacation, or visit the grandkids. You’ll be packing your lunch for yet another day at the office! Every time you contribute to your 401(k), think of it as another paycheck for your future self.

Your 401(k) gives you control of your financial future