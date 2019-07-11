{{featured_button_text}}

Representatives from Missouri State Parks invite the public to an informational meeting on Johnson’s Shut-Ins, Taum Sauk and Jay Nixon state parks at 2 p.m., Saturday, July 20. The meeting will be held at the Black River Center at Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park.

The public is invited to share comments about the state parks and their operations. Park staff will be on hand to provide information and answer questions.

Input from the public is important to Missouri State Parks. These informational meetings, which are being held in all state parks and historic sites, help create two-way communication with the public. The meetings give staff the opportunity to let people know the current status and future plans for the parks and historic sites, and they offer visitors the opportunity to comment on the facilities.

Johnson Shut-Ins State Park is located 148 Taum Sauk Trail, Lesterville, in southeast Missouri. For more information, please contact the park at 573-546-2450 ext. 1001.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments