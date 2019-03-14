Try 3 months for $3
Three-vehicle wreck slows Karsch traffic

Three drivers received minor injuries in a collision that took place around noon Monday at the intersection of Karsch Blvd. and Vierse Drive.

 Kevin R. Jenkins, Farmington Press

A three-vehicle accident at the intersection of Karsch Blvd. and Vierse Drive slowed traffic during the noon hour Monday, but resulted in only minor injuries.

According to the Farmington Police report, the accident occurred when a maroon 1999 Ford F-150 pickup heading eastbound on Karsch in the left driving lane by Melinda L. Ginder, 51, crossed over into the westbound left driving lane at which time a blue 2007 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Garrett M. Hedrick, 19, swerved to avoid the Ford pickup but the two collided on the right front portions of both vehicles. 

Meanwhile, a black 2012 Ford Focus driven by Bradley A. Hampton, 26, was following behind the Silverado and entered into the right driving lane to avoid the Ford pickup, but when Ginder's vehicle struck the Silverado, the Ford pickup spun around and hit Hampton's Ford Focus.

The three drivers were transported by ambulance to Parkland Health Center where they were treated for minor injuries.

Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-756-8927 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com

