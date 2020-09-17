Three ways to reach money goals — even in 2020

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

To say that 2020 has been a crazy year would be an understatement! It feels like our world has been turned upside down.

Some of you have lost income, hours, or even your jobs because of the pandemic. Those financial goals you made on January 1st are out the window, because you’re focused on covering your basic needs. I know it might feel like there’s no point in setting new goals for yourself, but here’s the thing: There are things you can control when it comes to getting your finances in order.

Wherever you are and whatever you’re feeling about this year, you have plenty of time to get back on track. Here are a few ways to reach your financial goals before 2020 comes to an end.

Make adjustments

Maybe your New Year’s resolutions weren’t realistic, or maybe your income has been impacted because of COVID-19. Sometimes life just happens. And when life happens, you need to adjust your goals to reflect that.