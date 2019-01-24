Try 1 month for 99¢
#throwback thursday

This week's #throwbackthursday photo of the Chat King and Queen candidates at Flat River College appeared in the April 9, 1959 issue of the Farmington Press. Any idea who they are?

By the way, Nancy Bullis was able to identify two people from last week's photo — Bobbie Sherrill and Todd Eck.

