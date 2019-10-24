{{featured_button_text}}
Throwback Thursday
THE PRESENTATION — Missouri Gov. Joseph P. Teasdale, second from right, recently presented representatives of the city with its plaque officially designating Farmington an All-Missouri Certified City. Shown accepting the award are, from left to right: Susie Landrum, Ann Walker, Janet Dierker, Judy Sheets, Gov. Teasdale and Farmington Chamber of Commerce President Stuart Landrum Jr.

(This photo originally appeared in the Oct. 24, 1989 issue of the Farmington Press)

