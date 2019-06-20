{{featured_button_text}}
Throwback Thursday
File photo

It's unfortunate that old photos — such as this one that was published in June of 1949 — are of poor quality, sometimes making it difficult to clearly make out who is pictured.

Because of that, we're going to go ahead and identify these men who were members of the Farmington volunteer fire department who lined up for the photo in front of the fire station.

They are, front row, from left: Ed Knight, captain; Harold Burch; Darwin Cleek; Andy Paule, fire chief; and Mayor J.C. Morris. Back row, from left: Dail Parker; Otha Parker, assistant chief; Paul Burnette; Dick Lewis; and Harry Mitchell, custodian. V.K. Giessing and Paul Caler, also of the department, are not pictured.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments