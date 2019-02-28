Try 3 months for $3
Throwback Thursday
File Photo

From our Throwback Thursday photo of several weeks ago, here are the FFA members pictured:

Front Row, from left, Gina Nicholson, president; Craig Vaugh, vice president; Dale Thomure, secretary; Sandy Shelley, treasurer; James Heberlie, reporter; Steve Steele, sentinel;

Second Row, from left: Michelle James, assistant president, David Mauk, assistant vice president; Richie Worley, assistant secretary; John Thomas, assistant treasurer; Cindy Nickleson, assistant reporter; Mark Belken, assistant sentinel; Kenny Graham, faculty advisor;

Third row, from left: Lisa Wesstbrook, Lisa Triplett, Eric Woodson, Mike Bechard, Dennis Lix, Randal Swink, Brett Shelley, Julie Redmond; Fourth row, from left: Larry Pyatt, :hil Berenski, Luke Henderson, Todd James, Craig Woffard, Mat Ott, Brad Swink, Chris Williamson, Gary Kennon;

Fifth row, from left: Dwain McClure, Jamie Isenman, Gary Bayless, Joe Samsoucie, David Walker, Bill Sciliehter, Doug Hahn, Jason Hall;

Back row, from left: R.J. VarVera, Glenn Lewis, Jason Doss, Chris Hampton, Craig Duncan, Mike Lindsey, Jarrod Carter, Gary Barnes. As far as last week's photo of an Eagle Scout, Deedra VonFang identified him as Charles Waldron and the scoutmaster, Fielding McCormick.

